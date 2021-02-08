Latest News Live Updates: 7 Dead, 170 Missing In Uttarakhand Glacier Break

Seven people have died and 170 are still missing after a glacial break in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning, forcing the evacuation of thousands, and damaging both houses and the nearby Rishiganga and NTPC power projects.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced ₹ 4 lakh compensation for the family of those killed. Mr Rawat also said teams from the police, the Army and the ITBP, as well as from the national and state disaster response forces, were "doing their best to save the lives of the workers at sites affected by the disaster".
Australian PM Scott Morrison Expresses Support After Uttarakhand Glacier Collapse
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday expressed support to India after glacier burst left atleast 7 people dead and over 170 missing in Uttarakhand.
Taking to Twitter, Morrison said that Austalia stands with ''one of its closest friends at this very difficult time''.
"Devastating news for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following flash flooding in Uttarakhand. Australia stands with one of its closest friends at this very difficult time," he tweeted.
A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday that triggered massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.
Following the incident, leaders across the world including French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki expressed condolences to the victims of the glacial burst.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst.
"We are assuming that around 125 people are missing. The number can be higher," Mr Rawat has said. He added that the government has all the needed assistance to handle the situation for now.
Water Levels Surge Up In Dhauli Ganga Once Again After Glacier Burst
The water level in the Dhauli Ganga river surged up once again on Sunday night under the impact of the glacial burst during the day, creating panic among people living in the area.
The sudden surge in the water level in the Dhauli Ganga at around 8 pm prompted authorities to suspend rescue operations at a project site in the vicinity of the river for the time being.
Rescue efforts, focussed on extricating 30-35 people trapped in the debris clogging one of the tunnels at the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project, will be resumed on Monday morning, the General Manager of the project said.Swirling waters of the river gurgling downwards are causing fear among people living in the area, he said late Sunday night.