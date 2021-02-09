Latest News Updates: 26 Dead, 200 Missing In Uttarakhand Glacier Burst

As many as 26 bodies have been recovered from different areas that were affected by the glacier burst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, while 197 people are still missing, said State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on Monday.
SDRF in a statement said that people who were reported missing after the glacier burst and have survived the tragedy are coming forward to report their presence to the administration.
"So far 5 people have come forward and reported their presence to administration. Around 35 more people are stuck in a tunnel and efforts are on to rescue them," said SDRF.
US Condoles Deaths In Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations and trapped more than 100 labourers who are feared dead.
The US has condoled the loss of lives due to the avalanche caused by a glacier burst in India's Uttarakhand state and extended wishes for a speedy recovery of those injured.
"Our thoughts are with our Indian friends and partners during this challenging time. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and we hope for a successful rescue effort and a speedy and full recovery for the injured," Ned Price, spokesperson of the Department of State told reporters.
