'True Friend': PM Gets Emotional In Farewell Speech For Ghulam Nabi Azad

PM also remembered Pranab Mukherjee, another Congress veteran with whom he shared a strong rapport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional in parliament today during a farewell to Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha.



"Posts come, high office comes, power comes and how to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend," PM Modi said.



He also remembered former President Pranab Mukherjee, another Congress veteran with whom he shared a strong rapport.



"I will never forget Shri Azad's efforts and Shri Pranab Mukherjee's efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. Ghulam Nabi Ji was constantly following up, he sounded as concerned as if those stuck were his own family members," said the PM.



"I have known Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad for years. We were Chief Ministers together. We had interacted even before I became CM, when Azad Sahab was very much in active politics. He has a passion not many know about - gardening," he shared.



This comes a day after he praised Mr Azad for his words on Jammu and Kashmir and local polls conducted recently.