Latest News Live Updates: 7,893 People Get Jabs Against Coronavirus In Delhi

A total of 7,893 people -- around 75 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries -- were administered the vaccine against the coronavirus in Delhi on Monday, officials said.

Fifteen cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day, they said.

Vaccines were administered at 106 centres, PTI reported. Each centre has a target of 100 immunizations against COVID-19 per day, said a senior Delhi government officer.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization on Monday blasted critics of its investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic and challenged those claiming to know better to come forward with the smoking gun.

A WHO investigative team is in Wuhan, China -- where the first cases were discovered in December 2019 -- trying to piece together how the virus jumped from animals to humans before going on to kill more than two million people.

