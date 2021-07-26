Late Congress MP's Son Meets Rahul Gandhi After Scoring 98.3% In Class 10

Pushkaraj Satav and his mother met Rahul Gandhi after the ICSE results were declared

Congratulatory messages have poured in for Pushkaraj Satav, the son of late Congress MP Rajeev Satav, for scoring 98.3% in his ICSE Class 10 board examinations. The teen and his mother Dr Pradnya Rajeev Satav met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the results were declared. Sharing a photo with Mr Gandhi, Dr Pradnya said, “Met our inspiration, pride and Godfather Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji at his residence in New Delhi along with my son Pushkaraj Satav to take his blessings for my son as he has passed his 10th ICSE board exams with flying colours. Wanted to share this moment with Rahul Ji. Thanx Sir.”

Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Rajeev Satav died due to post-Covid complications in May this year.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also congratulated Pushkaraj Satav on Twitter and said that he has done his father proud. In a tweet, Mr Tharoor said, “Congrats Pushkaraj! You have done your late father proud. May you go on to great achievements in the years ahead.” The MP's tweet was followed by several other politicians and Twitter users congratulating the teen on his achievement.

Satyajeet Tambe, president of Maharashtra State Youth Congress, too congratulated the student.

Mr Tambe shared the news of Pushkaraj's exceptional performance along with a photo of the teen with his father. Sharing the photo, Mr Tambe said, “Congratulations Pushkaraj Rajeev Satav... You have just crossed an important milestone in life with flying colours. (98.33% in ICSE 10th Board Exams)...”

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule, too, conveyed her wishes to Pushkaraj Satav on Twitter. She wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations Pushkaraj - Son of Pradnya and Late Rajeev Satav for securing 98.33 percent in 10th Std. ICSE Board…” adding that Mr Rajeev Satav would have been "very proud" of his son.

Rajeev Satav died due to secondary pneumonia with multi-organ dysfunction as a result of COVID-19 infection. He was 46. After his death, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, “It's a big loss for us all," addressing Mr Satav as his "friend". Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted saying that he was “anguished by the passing away” of Mr Satav. “He was an upcoming leader with much potential,” the PM had said.