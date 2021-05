Rajiv Satav was later diagnosed with a new viral infection and was in a critical condition.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Satav died at a private hospital in New Delhi on Sunday, days after recovering from coronavirus infection.

Mr Satav was on ventilator support at the hospital after his health deteriorated.

The 46-year-old Congress leader, considered close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had tested positive for coronavirus infection on April 22.

