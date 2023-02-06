Lata Mangeshkar's Family Urges Government To Name Mumbai Road After Her

To ease traffic congestion, the civic body is constructing the road along the western coastline.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's family members today requested the Maharashtra government to name Mumbai's coastal road, a major project underway to decongest traffic in the city, after her.

The family members of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6, 2022 at the age of 92, were today present at the ground-breaking ceremony to build a memorial of the late singer at Haji Ali in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, the singer's nephew Adinath Mangeshkar said, "(Mangal Prabhat) Lodha ji (Maharashtra tourism minister) met Usha ji (younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar) to discuss about the memorial. It was also learnt that there was no formal request to name the coastal road."

"So, it was requested to name the coastal road after Didi (Lata Mangeshkar). This is a humble request and the government should think about it," he said.

