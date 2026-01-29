Last Rites By Son, Gun Salute: Emotional Scenes At Funeral Of Ajit Pawar Aide

The last rites of Vidip Dilip Jadhav, the personal security officer to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, were performed early on Thursday at his native village of Taradgaon in Maharashtra's Satna district.

Jadhav, a 2009-batch constable with the Mumbai Police posted at the Special Protection Unit, died in the plane crash that also killed Pawar, two pilots and a flight attendant on Wednesday. The chartered aircraft crash-landed at Baramati airport in Pune district while Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to attend a public rally ahead of the Zilla Parishad elections.

Jadhav's body was brought to Taradgaon around 8:30 pm on Wednesday. The cremation took place at midnight in the presence of family members, local residents, police personnel and government officials. Personnel from Lonand police station accorded a guard of honour to the constable.

Jadhav's young son performed the last rites.

Maharashtra: The last rites of Vidip Dilip Jadhav, the personal security officer (PSO) of Deputy Chief Minister #AjitPawar, were performed by his family in their native village in Satara last night. His son performed the last rites. Jadhav was also on board the charter plane… pic.twitter.com/onAZpGNZeC — NDTV (@ndtv) January 29, 2026

A resident of Vitawa in Thane City, Jadhav had left Mumbai with Pawar on Wednesday morning. Following the crash, his family, including his wife and two children, rushed to Baramati. They identified the body after the post-mortem, and it was handed over to them.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti expressed his condolences on X, stating: "I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mumbai Police Constable Vidip Jadhav, who lost his life in a tragic aircraft accident while on duty. With his passing, the Mumbai Police Force has lost a dedicated and dutiful soldier. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family members."

Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and forensic teams are investigating the crash site.

