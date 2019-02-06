Lashkar Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Authorities suspended mobile Internet services in Pulwama as a precaution.

A terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in a gunfight with security forces on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police sources said Irfan Ahmad Sheikh, the district commander of Lashkar, was killed in Chakoora village.

"The terrorist belonged to Chakoora and was active for the last some years," an official source said.

Police said following specific information about the presence of terrorists in Chakoora in Litter area, the security forces started a cordon and search operation.

"As the cordon around the hidden terrorists was tightened, they fired at the security forces, triggering an encounter."

Almost simultaneously, clashes between civilian protesters and the security personnel broke out some distance away from the site of the gunfight.

Authorities suspended mobile Internet services in Pulwama as a precaution.