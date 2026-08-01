Lashkar Commander, Aide Likely Behind Migrants Killings In J&K

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Latif Bhat and his associate are likely to be behind the recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, including the death of two migrant workers in a terrorist attack in Kulgam on Friday.

Security agencies suggested that Bhat's aide, Waris Shah, provided logistical support and recce for the attacks.

Two migrant workers died after terrorists fired at them on Friday evening in J&K's Kulgam. While Deepak, a resident of Chhattisgarh, died on the spot, another migrant worker, identified as Bhupender - who was also from Chhattisgarh - was shifted to the hospital, but he died during the treatment.

This was the second targeted attack by terrorists in the last 10 days. Last week, a policeman was killed in a targeted attack in Anantnag, following which a major police crackdown was launched across Kashmir.

According to a preliminary investigation, a small-caliber weapon - likely a pistol - was used in both the attacks, instead of an AK-47 rifle. This points to the hallmark of 'hybrid terrorists' - the Over Ground Workers who are locally recruited to carry out strikes and then hide in the civilian population. Officials said that the modus operandi of both attacks matches The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of LeT.

"TRF is known for quick pistol attacks and then disappearing into crowds. No big weapons, no big footprint. That is how they avoid detection," an officer said.

The intent behind these attacks is clear: To spread fear, target normalcy, and send a message that peace in Kashmir remains fragile, officials said.

Security agencies are on the lookout for the two terrorists, they added.

Who is Latif Bhat?

Latif Bhat is a Lashkar commander who shot into prominence after the Shopian encounter - during which he, along with top Lashkar commander Zakir Ganai, was trapped. During the five-day-long encounter, security forces killed Zakir.

However, Bhat managed to flee.

Agencies suspect that since then, Bhat has reactivated sleeper cells to carry out targeted killings of non-locals and security personnel at the behest of handlers across the border.