Large Piece Of Cloth Found In UP Woman's Stomach 2 Years After Surgery

In a case of medical negligence, a half-a-metre piece of clothing was left behind inside a woman's stomach during a cesarean operation by doctors of a private hospital in Greater Noida in 2023, her family and health officials said.

The incident came to light recently after the woman, who complained of frequent stomach aches, underwent a surgery on the recommendation of doctors at another hospital.

According to the woman's husband Vikas Varma, she was pregnant and admitted to Bakson Hospital, under Knowledge Park Police Station area, in Greater Noida on November 14, 2003 for delivery. A normal delivery was initially planned for his wife, Anshul, but doctors later advised to opt for a surgery, he said.

"After the operation, when she returned home, she started complaining of stomach pain allegedly due to the stitches. We continued seeking treatment and gave her painkillers and medicines all this while but in vain. None of the doctors could detect the reason behind the pain," he said.

"Recently, we took Anshul to Kailash Hospital - another private hospital - where she was asked to undergo a surgery. During the surgery, a half-a-metre piece of clothing was recovered from inside her body," he added.

Mr Varma said doctors at Kailash Hospital told him that his wife could have died had the piece of clothing stayed inside her stomach any longer. I urge authorities to initiate strict action against the doctors at Bakson Hospital," he added.

NDTV reached out to Bakson Hospital for a comment but could not get one immediately.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Kumar said he has received a complaint from Mr Varma. "He said a piece of clothing was found inside his wife's stomach. A committee will probe the incident and submit a report."

If any lapses have been found, a case will be registered against the negligent, Mr Kumar added.

Earlier in February, a doctor allegedly left a surgical mop in a woman's stomach during a caesarean section delivery at a hospital in Karnataka's Puttur.

In March 2023, the family members of a 58-year-old man accused a doctor in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun of operating on him without their consent and leaving a cloth in his stomach during surgery.

In 2021, a woman fell ill after doctors at a Shahjahanpur government hospital allegedly left a piece of cloth in her stomach during a cesarean operation. She died during treatment in a Lucknow hospital.

(With inputs from Harsh Pandey)