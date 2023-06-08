Large Part Of World Sees India As Credible Development Partner: S Jaishankar

"The world, especially the Global South, perceives India as a development partner," he said.

Addressing a press conference on nine years of the Narendra Modi government's foreign policy, Mr Jaishankar said there has been strategic clarity and the second image of India is that of an economic collaborator.

"...A large part of the world sees us as a development partner, not just as a development partner but a development partner who lives up to what PM enunciated...Today, the second image of India is that of an economic collaborator," he added.

Mr Jaishankar said there is a very conscious drive for technology upgrade which is opening opportunities for the youth.

"In terms of global technological capabilities, there are more collaborations globally," he said.

He said there has a strong delivery mechanism for projects abroad.