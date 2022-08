The police at the scene in Shivamogga

A person was stabbed in Karnataka's Shivamogga district after two groups clashed over a banner featuring RSS ideologue VD Savarkar's photo. Soon after, prohibitory orders were imposed in the area banning large gatherings.

The row erupted after a few Muslim men protested against pro-Hindu activists for putting up Savarkar's banner at Ameer Ahmed Circle.

The person stabbed in the clash is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.