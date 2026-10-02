Landslide Hits Fuel Station As Hillside Collapses Near Assam-Meghalaya Border

A massive landslide occurred at Ten Mile in Jorabat along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Friday, with a large portion of a hillside collapsing behind a fuel station.

A huge mass of earth, rocks and debris came crashing down and spread across the fuel station premises, covering nearly half the area.

Several videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media.

Two vehicles parked on the premises were also hit by the debris and suffered minor damage, shows one of the videos.

The landslide occurred close to the busy fuel station, triggering panic in the area. No casualties have been reported so far.

The extent of the damage is being assessed. Officials said they will examine the condition of the remaining hillside to determine whether there is a risk of further soil movement.

The Jorabat stretch has several hill-cut areas, and landslides have remained a concern during periods of heavy rain.

More details are awaited as authorities assess the situation at the site.