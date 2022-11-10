'Proud To Help Papa': Lalu Yadav's Daughter On Donating Kidney To Him

Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav's second daughter, is based in Singapore.

Bihar politician Lalu Yadav, who has been unwell for some time, will receive a kidney from his daughter Rohini Acharya.

The RJD leader will go through a kidney transplant later this month.

"Yes, that's true. I'm destiny's child and so proud to give my kidney to papa," said Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav's second daughter, who is based in Singapore.

Lalu Yadav, 74, returned last month from Singapore, where he had gone for treatment. The veteran politician and three-time Bihar chief minister has been suffering from multiple health problems.

He was recently advised a kidney transplant.

"Rohini Acharya stepped in to give her father a new lease of life," news agency PTI quoted a family member as saying.

Rohini Acharya had, in a tweet last month, shared photos with her father. "This country needs your presence so that the country can fight tyrannical thinking," she had written.

Lalu Yadav, currently in Delhi, is out on bail. He was jailed for over his role in fodder scam cases. He has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.