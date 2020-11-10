Lalu Yadav Says Bihar Will Give Tejashwi Yadav Gift On Counting Day: Report

Lalu Prasad is currently undergoing treatment at Ranchi (File)

RJD chief Lalu Yadav, who is serving a jail term in Ranchi in fodder scam cases, Monday wished his younger son Tejashwi Yadav on his 31st birthday, saying the people of Bihar will give him a gift on Tuesday, when state election results are announced.

Counting of votes in the Bihar polls will take place on November 10. Almost all the exit polls have predicted a win for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

Sources close to the family said Tejashwi Yadav called Lalu Yadav's helper's number a couple of times at around 12 midnight to speak to his father but he had gone to sleep by that time.

The young RJD leader again called the number at 6 am Monday but could not speak, the sources added.

As soon as Lalu Yadav woke up, he called back and wished Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday, the sources said.

"Tohfa to Bihar ki janta kal degi (The people of Bihar will give you a birthday gift tomorrow)," Mr Yadav told Tejashwi, according to a source close to the family.

Lalu Prasad is currently undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for various ailments.

Addressing an election rally in Hisua in Nawada district on October 23, Tejashwi Yadav had said his father will come out of jail on his birthday on November 9 after securing bail in a fodder scam case, and incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will have his farewell the next day.

However, Lalu Yadav could not secure bail as the Jharkhand High Court Friday deferred the hearing on his application till November 27 after the CBI sought time to file a written reply in the case.