Lalu Yadav Returns To Patna After Treatment To Surrender Before CBI

Lalu Yadav was in Mumbai for three weeks. (File)

RJD president and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad on Saturday returned to Patna from Mumbai, where he was treated at a hospital for three weeks, and would surrender before the CBI court at Ranchi next Thursday as per the Jharkhand High Court order.

The Jharkhand High Court had yesterday refused to extend the provisional bail of the former Bihar chief minister and asked him to surrender by August 30 before the CBI court.

It had on May 11 granted six weeks provisional bail to Lalu Prasad on medical grounds which was extended on several occasions, the last being till August 27.

Flanked by party leaders and workers at the airport in Patna, Lalu Prasad refused to make comments on any issues citing the court order restraining him to speak to media. He said his health condition is not good.

"Bolna nahi hai. Instruction hai. Tabiyat theek nahi hai (I have not to speak (with media). There are instructions. My health is not good)," Lalu Prasad told reporters while on his way to his wife Rabri Devi's residence 10, Circular road.

When pressed by journalists for his comment on Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal, Lalu Prasad reiterated that he has been barred from speaking on any issues in public.

Bhola Yadav, Lalu Prasad's close confidant and a MLA, told PTI that Lalu Prasad had gone to "Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute on August 6 for the treatment of heart and kidney infection and has returned to Patna today after 19 days. He would go to Ranchi on August 29 and will surrender before the CBI court on August 30."

Asked about Lalu Prasad's health condition, Mr Yadav said that "he (Prasad) has got infections in his valve (heart) and kidney. Doctors of Asian Heart Institute have prescribed that Lalu ji be kept in a very sanitised and hygienic conditions. If someone visits his residence in Patna where he would stay till August 29, then the visiting person must be sanitised."

Mr Yadav said that they would make an application before the CBI court at Ranchi for shifting Lalu Prasad to RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences) but it will be up to the court as to where it refers Prasad.

Asked whether his sons- Tejashwi and Tej Pratap- or other family members were present at the airport, Mr Yadav said that they were at a party function organised to celebrate 100th birth anniversary of late B P Mandal, the former Bihar chief minister who also headed Backward Classes Commission which recommended 27 per cent quota for OBC in jobs.