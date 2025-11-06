"20 Years Enough": Lalu Yadav's Roti-Vote Parallel - And A Change Message

Shortly after casting his vote in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav drew a parallel between politics and roti and advocated for change.

"We must keep flipping the roti when it is on the hot tawa, otherwise it will get burnt. Twenty years is enough. A Tejashwi (Yadav) led government is important for a new Bihar," he said, sharing a photo with son Tejashwi and wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. The veteran leader and his family cast their votes at a polling booth in Patna.

The Nitish Kumar-led JDU came to power in Bihar in 2005, unseating the Lalu Yadav-led RJD.

तवा से रोटी पलटती रहनी चाहिए नहीं तो जल जाएगी।



20 साल बहुत हुआ! अब युवा सरकार और नए बिहार के लिए तेजस्वी सरकार अति आवश्यक है। pic.twitter.com/KSKnwtf57D — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 6, 2025

Lalu Yadav's arch-rival and estranged ally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, cast his vote at Bakhtiyarpur. "In a democracy, voting is not just our right, but also our responsibility. Today, Bihar is voting in the first phase of the election. I urge everyone to vote. Vote and inspire others, too," he said.

A total of 121 Assembly seats across 18 districts are voting in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election today. The remaining 122 seats will vote on November 11. The counting day is November 14.

On one side is the incumbent NDA comprising JDU, BJP, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular). On the other hand is the Mahagathbandhan of RJD, Congress, Left and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party.