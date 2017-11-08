Lalu Yadav Had Made Bihar 'Laboratory Of Corruption': Ashwini Choubey

Union Minister of State and BJP leader Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday came down heavily on RJD chief Lalu Prasad, accusing him of having converted Bihar into "a laboratory of corruption"."Lalu had converted Bihar into a laboratory of corruption. He has been to jail in the fodder scam case. He has also created a situation wherein his wife, sons and daughters too are compelled to do rounds of courts and offices of investigating agencies", Mr Choubey said.The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, who is also BJP MP from Buxar, alleged "health services in the state collapsed after the NDA had ceased to be a part of the ruling coalition".The Janata Dal (United) had snapped its 17-year-old ties with the BJP in June 2013 following objections from Chief Nitish Kumar over elevation of Narendra Modi as Prime Ministerial candidate. Mr Kumar won the 2015 assembly polls, forming a Grand Alliance comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress, but returned to the NDA fold in July this year."The callous attitude of the government of which the RJD was a part can be gauged from the fact that during his tenure as health minister, Tej Pratap Yadav (Lalu's elder son) never cared to hold a discussion with the Centre on the health scenario in the state", Mr Choubey said."Once some officials from Bihar approached the Centre for setting up super speciality centres at medical colleges in the state. So ill-prepared they were that they did not even carry a Detailed Project Report (DPR)", the Union Minister said to drive home the point."However, things have changed now. About seven or eight super speciality centres will be set up at the medical colleges across the state. The central health department has completed its work in this regard," he said.