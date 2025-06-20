At Bihar Rally, PM Modi Attacks Lalu Yadav For Allegedly Insulting BR Ambedkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a pointed attack on RJD president Lalu Prasad over the alleged insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar during the former Bihar chief minister's birthday celebrations recently.

PM Modi, who did not mention Lalu Prasad by name, referred to the instance of a portrait of Ambedkar being placed close to the feet of the ailing septuagenarian, for which he (Prasad) has been drawing flak from the BJP-led NDA.

"Ambedkar was against dynasty rule. But they (RJD and its allies) do not like it. So they have his portrait placed at their feet. On my way, I saw posters demanding an apology for this insult to Babasaheb", remarked PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Siwan district of Bihar.

He added, "But there has been no apology. This is because they hold Dalits in contempt. In contrast, Modi has Babasaheb in his heart and would like to keep his portrait close to his chest".

According to the RJD, the controversy had arisen because of "camera angle" at Mr Prasad's residence while celebrations of his 78th birthday were underway earlier this month.

The party has claimed that Mr Prasad had his feet on a sofa because of "medical advice", and a supporter stood close carrying the portrait of the Dalit icon.

The RJD supremo's younger son and heir apparent has struck a defiant note when asked whether it would not be appropriate for his father to tender an apology.

"There was no insult to Ambedkar at our place. And has Union Home Minister Amit Shah apologised till now?", Mr Yadav had recently shot back in response to queries, referring to the months old episode involving a speech by the former BJP president inside Parliament.

Meanwhile, the state commission for Scheduled Castes has issued a notice to Mr Prasad, warning him of legal action if a satisfactory reply is not received within the stipulated time.

The BJP, which takes on the RJD in the Assembly polls due in a few months, has been almost on a war path, burning effigies of the former CM and submitting a memorandum to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Mr Prasad's behaviour has also drawn flak from national leaders like Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, besides BJP allies like Chirag Paswan, a Dalit leader who heads Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

