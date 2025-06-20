"Rain Of Lies": Lalu Yadav Posts AI Video Of PM Modi, Nitish Kumar Dancing

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav today released a 'Bihar AI' parody video taking swipes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to the state where the assembly election is scheduled to be held later this year.

The video has a mix of lookalikes created using artificial intelligence software and genuine footage from PM Modi's public events. A song that accompanied the video repeatedly mentioned the words "jumlo ki baarish" - a familiar line that the Opposition has been using while criticising PM Modi and his party, BJP.

"Weather warning in the interest of Bihar - today, there will be heavy rain of lies, false promises and illusions in Bihar, hailstones of false and tempting promises along with thunder, be careful," Lalu Yadav wrote in Hindi in the post on X.

The video also features AI lookalikes of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and PM Modi dancing together in rain and in front of a bridge that had crumbled.

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), is a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The JD(U) was also briefly with the opposition's Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) before he returned to the NDA family.

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD MLA and Lalu Yadav's son, was portrayed in the video as a leader who helped the common people. In one scene, an AI rendition of Tejashwi Yadav was shown helping an old woman pick up a heavy cane basket full of fruit.

The RJD's parody video comes amid PM Modi's fresh attack alluding to Lalu Yadav over the RJD chief's alleged insult to BR Ambedkar during his birthday celebrations recently.

At a rally in Bihar's Siwan today, PM Modi referred to the instance of a portrait of BR Ambedkar being placed close to the feet of Lalu Yadav, for which the RJD leader has been drawing criticism from the NDA.

"Ambedkar was against dynasty rule. But they (RJD and its allies) do not like it. So they have his portrait placed at their feet. On my way, I saw posters demanding an apology for this insult to Babasaheb," PM Modi said at the Siwan rally.

"But there has been no apology. This is because they hold Dalits in contempt. In contrast, Modi has Babasaheb in his heart and would like to keep his portrait close to his chest," the Prime Minister said.

The RJD said the controversy began due to the "camera angle" at Lalu Yadav's house while his 78th birthday celebration was going on earlier this month. The party said Lalu Yadav's feet were on a sofa because of "medical advice", and a party supporter stood close carrying the portrait of BR Ambedkar.