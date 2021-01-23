Lalu Yadav Admitted To AIIMS Delhi After Health Worsens

Lalu Yadav, 72, convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment in Ranchi. (File)

Jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi this evening after his health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi, officials said.

"He has been admitted in the coronary care unit (CCU) of the cardiothoracic centre of the AIIMS," an official in Delhi said.

Lalu Yadav, 72, convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the Jharkhand capital for multiple ailments.

"Lalu Prasad was having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we decided to shift him to AIIMS-Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment," RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad had earlier said.