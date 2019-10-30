Lalu Prasad Yadav's Biopic 'Lalten' To Release In February 2020: Report

New biopic titled 'Lalten' will be based on the life of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File)

It's the season of political biopics and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is the latest leader to get a film on his life.

Titled "Lalten" on the symbol of his political party Rashtriya Janata Dal, the film will see Bhojpuri actor Yash Kumar playing the role of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The movie, which will feature different aspects of the political leader's life, is expected to hit the screens in February, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

"The film titled 'Lalten' (lantern) is likely to release in February next year and it will be based on his (Lalu Prasad Yadav) political life," Yash Kumar told reporters on Tuesday.

Smriti Sinha will star in the role of Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, the actor added.

The film has been shot in different parts of Bihar and Gujarat.



