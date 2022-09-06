Lalit Modi Drops Sushmita Sen's Mention In Insta Bio, Changes Profile Pic

Neither Lalit Modi nor Sushmita Sen have addressed the rumours yet. (File)

Lalit Modi, who founded the Indian Premier League, has dropped his Instagram profile picture with actor Sushmita Sen and even changed his bio to remove her name, sparking rumours of an end to the relationship that he made public two months ago.

The first chairman of IPL, Mr Modi spoke about his relationship with the former Miss Universe for the first time in July, and shared their vacation photographs from Maldives.

Soon after, he changed his Instagram bio stating, "Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47 (sic)". He had also put up his photo with Ms Sen as the profile picture on the photo-sharing app.

However, on Tuesday morning, his Instagram profile had a different profile picture, and Ms Sen's name was no more mentioned in the bio.

Several reports, meanwhile, linked the development to an apparent end to the relationship.

Neither Mr Modi nor Ms Sen have addressed the rumours yet.