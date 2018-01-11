Lal Bhadur Shastri's Death Anniversary: Leaders Pay Tribute To India's Second Prime Minister On Twitter

Here are some tributes from Twitter for Lal Bahadur Shastri:

On Lal Bhadur Shastri's death anniversary today, leaders took to micro-blogging site Twitter to pay tribute to India's second prime minister. Lal Bahadur Shastri was born in 1904 and held office between June 1964 and January 1966. He led the country during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965. His slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' which means 'Hail the soldier, Hail the farmer', became a clarion call and is still remembered. He died on this day on January 11, 1966, reportedly due to a heart attack. His sudden death led to persistent conspiracy theories that he was poisoned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his leadership courageous. He tweeted, "We pay homage to Shastri Ji on his Punya Tithi. His impeccable service and courageous leadership will be remembered for generations to come."

We pay homage to Shastri Ji on his Punya Tithi. His impeccable service and courageous leadership will be remembered for generations to come. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi shared a quote from him and tweeted, "Among the major tasks before us, none is of greater importance for our strength and stability than the task of building up the unity and solidarity of our people."

My tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his death anniversary.

"Among the major tasks before us, none is of greater importance for our strength and stability than the task of building up the unity and solidarity of our people."



My tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/5SYvcA6sWP - Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 11, 2018

Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his Punya Tithi - an epitome of simplicity and integrity, he continues to inspire us in our service to the Nation. pic.twitter.com/S1iF8gTkK6 - Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 11, 2018

My humble tributes to Sh #LalBahadurShastri, former PM of India on his death anniversary. His life n legacy of simplicity, humility n utmost service to the Nation shall live on in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/gIVpwKF0GC - Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 11, 2018

Remembering Shri #LalBahadurShastri ji, our former Prime Minister and a great soul on his death anniversary.His call for "Jai Jawan,Jai Kisan" continues to inspire us - Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) January 11, 2018

I pay my humble tribute to former Prime Minister #LalBahadurShastri on his death anniversary. His love for our country, farmers and soldiers continues to inspire millions. - Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) January 11, 2018

