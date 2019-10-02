Lal Bahadur Shastri Never Deviated From His Ideals, Come What May: PM

PM Modi pays homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, at Vijay Ghat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat, the resting place of the former prime minister, on his 115th birth anniversary today. PM Modi visited Vijay Ghat shortly after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

PM Modi was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at Vijay Ghat.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal & Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also present. (earlier visuals) #LalBahadurShastriJayantipic.twitter.com/3J25RBihcw - ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

"India will never forget the valuable contribution of Shastri Ji. He was a stalwart who never deviated from his ideals and principles, come what may," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi also recalled Lal Bahadur Shastri's popular slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" which had inspired the soldiers in 1964 to save the country from Pakistan attack and the farmers to contain scarcity of food grains that arose from it. "I offer my heartfelt tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. He had given new energy to the nation with his call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan," PM Modi captioned the video tweeted in Hindi. The slogan became hugely popular and filled the country with newer enthusiasm to defend it internally and externally.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and LK Advani also visited Vijay Ghat to pay their respects to the former prime minister.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh too paid their tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.

Lal Bahadur Shastri shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

