Lakshadweep Cops Question Filmmaker Aisha Sultana For Over 3 Hours In Sedition Case

Aisha Sultana was granted was granted interim anticipatory bail by Kerala High Court on Thursday

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana, facing sedition charges in Lakshadweep, today appeared before the Kavaratti police in connection with the case.

She reached the Kavaratti police headquarters at 4 PM and was allowed to leave at 7:15 PM after questioning.

In a video message to reporters, Ms Sultana said the police were cooperative and she has been directed to stay on the islands for three to four days.

It has been alleged that the filmmaker, while participating in a debate telecast by a Malayalam news channel on June 7, had said the Centre used "biological weapon" against the people of Lakshadweep.

The complaint was filed by a BJP leader on the island.

In a relief to Ms Sultana, the Kerala High Court had on Thursday granted her interim anticipatory bail for a week, while reserving orders on her advance bail plea.

It had directed her to comply with the notice issued by the Kavaratti police to appear before them for interrogation on June 20 in connection with the sedition case.