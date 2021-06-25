Kerala Court's Relief For Lakshadweep Filmmaker Aisha Sultana In Sedition Case

A complaint was filed against Aisha Sultana by the BJP's Lakshadweep chief. (File)

In a relief for Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana in a sedition case filed against her, the Kerala High Court today granted her anticipatory bail. The court had earlier given a temporary relief for one week, in the form of an interim bail, reserving the final order.

The young filmmaker was, earlier this month, named in a case of sedition and hate speech for her comments criticising Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel's Covid handling. While she wasn't arrested, the Kerala court had given the temporary relief "if the police decided to arrest her".

The sedition case was filed after Ms Sultana, in a news debate on a regional channel, blamed Covid cases in the island on Praful Patel's decisions and remarked that the Centre had used "bio-weapon" against Lakshadweep.

"Lakshadweep had zero cases of COVID-19. Now it is reporting a daily spike of 100 cases. What the Centre has deployed is a bioweapon. I can say this clearly that the central government has deployed bioweapon," she had said on a Malayalam TV debate earlier this week.

The BJP's Lakshadweep chief C Abdul Khader Haji filed the complaint and accused her of making "anti-national" comments, and "tarnishing the patriotic image of the central government".

Ms Sultana's remarks, however, also created a divide within the BJP in the union territory. Fifteen leaders and party workers of the BJP submitted their resignations to mark their protest against the sedition FIR. In a letter signed by 12 leaders, they stressed "how the present Administrator Patel's actions are anti-people, anti-democracy and causing extreme suffering among people".

The letter also reminded Mr Haji of having met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue and "submitting a complaint". "You also know that several BJP leaders of Lakshadweep have already spoken on the various wrongdoings of the administrator and the district collector," the letter read.

In the past, Mr Patel was accused by protesters, including Lakshadweep Parliamentarian Mohammed Faizal, of doing away with quarantine protocols that were a must for people to enter Lakshadweep.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and former Kerala Minister Thomas Isaac had also come forward to support Ms Sultana.

