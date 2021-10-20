Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates- Supreme Court Says Matter To Be Taken Up On 26th October.

Supreme Court begins hearing the matter pertaining to the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri

The Supreme Court begins hearing the matter pertaining to the October 3 violence in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight persons, including four farmers, were killed during a farmers' protest.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, which had on October 8 expressed dissatisfaction over the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in the "brutal" murder of eight persons, would hear the matter.

Ten people, including Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

The Supreme Court is hearing the matter after two lawyers had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India seeking a high-level judicial inquiry, also involving the CBI, into the incident.

Here are the LIVE updates on Lakhimpur Kheri Violence case:

Oct 20, 2021 12:05 (IST) CJI: You have examined 44 witnesses so far out of 164. Why not more ?

Harish Salve: Process is still going on. And all key accused have been arrested.

CJI: How many arrested?

Harish Salve: Arrests for 2 crimes. One for mowing down the farmers and other of lynching those connected to the car. In first case 10 have been arrested.

Oct 20, 2021 12:04 (IST) The bench is going through the report right now. (It was submitted to them in a sealed cover)

Oct 20, 2021 12:04 (IST) Harish Salve for UP Government: We have filed status report in sealed cover

CJI Ramana: How can we read if it gets filed last minute. At least file it a day before. We waited till 1 AM last night that we will get material.

Harish Salve: Keep it on Friday

CJI Ramana: No