'Waited Till 1 AM': Supreme Court's Top Quotes On UP Violence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for the delay in submission of a report on the Lakhimpur violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son is an accused in the case.
Here are the top 5 quotes of the top court in the case:
"We waited till 1 am last night that we will get material. How can we read if it gets filed last minute! Atleast file it a day before."
You have recorded statements of only 4 witnesses so far out of 44. Why not more?"
"How many accused are in police custody and how many are in Judicial custody? Because unless police is questioning them we will not get more on the issue."
"This should not be an unending story."
"Please tell them to record statements of witnesses and protection of witnesses is also important."