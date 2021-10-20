'Waited Till 1 AM': Supreme Court To UP On Lakhimpur Violence Report

The Supreme Court rebuked the government for its last minute submission of a report.

The Supreme Court today rebuked the Uttar Pradesh government for what it called its "last minute" submission of a report on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

"We waited till 1 AM last night that we will get material," Chief Justice of India NV Ramana told senior lawyer Harish Salve, representing the UP government.

Mr Salve said the report had been submitted in a sealed cover yesterday.

"How can we read it if it gets filed last minute? At least file it a day before," the Chief Justice said.

The UP government sought time till Friday.

The judges also asked why more witnesses had not been questioned by the UP government in the case, in which Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is accused of running over farmers during a protest at Lakhimpur Kheri.

"You have examined 44 witnesses so far out of 164. Why not more?" asked Chief Justice Ramana.

"The process is still going on. And all key accused have been arrested," Mr Salve replied.