Farmers' Killing: On Supreme Court Rap, UP Admits 'Enough Not Done'

Lakhimpur: Eight people died in the UP district on Sunday.

The Supreme Court today criticised the Yogi Adityanath government over the handling of the Lakhimpur violence - which has triggered nationwide outrage as eight people, including four farmers were killed - with the state government admitting that "not enough has been done".

"We are not satisfied with the action taken by the UP government so far. We expect responsible government and police. The allegations are very serious, including gunshot injuries," Chief Justice NV Ramana said during the hearing.

"What is the message that you are sending? Even in normal circumstances... will the police not go immediately and arrest the accused. Things have not proceeded the way they should have. It appears to be only words and not actions," the Chief Justice further said in a sharp rebuke.