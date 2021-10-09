Youth Congress Workers Protest In Delhi, Demand Arrest Of Minister's Son

Eight people, including four farmers, died in the Lakhimpur Kheri attack on Sunday

Youth Congress workers clashed with Delhi Police Saturday afternoon as protests over the deaths of eight people, including four farmers, in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri this week turned violent.

Visuals from news agency ANI showed dozens of people holding placards, shouting slogans, and jumping on burning effigies on the streets of the national capital.

Other visuals showed the protesters fighting with the cops as they try to break past barricades.

Delhi | Indian Youth Congress workers hold protest demonstration over Lakhimpur Kheri violence pic.twitter.com/9Z8tB8nJLm — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

The protesters are demanding the arrest of Ashish Mishra, who is Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son and a murder accused (per a UP Police FIR) in the Lakhimpur Kheri deaths.

However, nearly a week after that incident, he remains a free man.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Supreme Court questioned the UP government and police's handling of the case, and asked for a status report on investigations; yesterday Chief Justice asked the state if they would treat Ashish Mishra any differently if he were not a union minister's son.

"What is the message you (the UP government) are sending. Even in normal circumstances will police not go immediately and apprehend the accused?" Chief Justice NV Ramana asked.

Shortly after that Ashish was issued a summons from UP Police to appear for questioning.

He was asked to come in yesterday but skipped the call, leaving a senior police official waiting for over three hours. His father later cited ill-health for his son's no-show.

Ashish was issued seconds summoned hours later, which he answered today - under Section 160 of the CrPC - which identifies him as a 'witness' despite being named as an accused in the FIR.

Legal experts have questioned why there was no summons under Section 41 (for those accused). Police sources countered saying an arrest could still be made, even under Section 160.

Eight people, including four farmers, a journalist, and a BJP worker, died Sunday after a convoy of vehicles that included an SUV owned by Ajay Mishra rammed into a group of farmers.

The farmers have alleged Ashish Mishra was in one of the cars.

Both Ashish and his father have denied all charges. Mr Mishra admitted to NDTV that the car belonged to his family but said neither he nor his son were in it when the incident took place.

With input from ANI