Minister Promises Action After Cows Locked Up In Madhya Pradesh School

Madhya Pradesh minister Lakhan Singh Yadav to punish for killing cows in Gwalior school

Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav on Friday said that strict action will be taken against those who locked up 17 cows inside a classroom of a Gwalior-based school for a week which later led to their death due to starvation.

"17 cows locked up inside a classroom died here. This is a condemnable incident. The room was very small and the cows must have been stuffed inside the room. The culprits in the case will be severely punished. I have talked to the collector in this matter," said Mr Yadav.

Carcasses of as many as 17 cows were found in a government school in Samudan village in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident came to light on Wednesday night, after which a First Information Report or FIR was registered on the spot and investigation was taken up.

"A team of police officials including the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) reached the spot as soon as we received the information. An FIR was registered and the investigation is on in the case. Once a report is submitted in the matter, strict action will be taken," District Collector Anurag Chaudhary told ANI on Thursday.

According to information received by the locals and protesters, some people were trying to bury the carcasses of cows inside a government school premises when the police were alerted and one person was arrested.

"We rushed to the spot as soon as we received the information that some cows were lying dead in a school here. When we came, we found that some people were trying to bury them using a machine. The machine operator was arrested and carcasses have been sent for post-mortem," SDM Raghvendra Pandey said.

