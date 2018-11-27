Ladakh Now Accessible By Double-Lane Road In All Weather Conditions

The road will also be a strategic advantage in the Kargil region which saw transgression from the Pakistani side in 1999.

All India | | Updated: November 27, 2018 19:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ladakh Now Accessible By Double-Lane Road In All Weather Conditions

The new route will enhance inter-state connectivity and bring socio-economic benefits. (File)


Srinagar: 

Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir will now be accessible in all weather conditions, giving strategic advantage to the country, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said today.

"The cold desert region will now be accessible by a double-lane motorable road from Manali in Himachal Pradesh via Zanskar in Kargil district," a spokesman of the BRO said.

The road will also be a strategic advantage in the Kargil region which saw transgression from the Pakistani side in 1999.

The new route, which will enhance inter-state connectivity and bring socio-economic benefits for the region, was constructed by cutting through tough mountains under the Project Vijayak of BRO, the spokesman said.

"This will be the third road to Ladakh region after Srinagar-Leh and Manali via Leh routes," he added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ladakh roadsLadakh roads accessible in all conditionsLadakh double-lane roads

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SAARC SummitArvind KejriwalLive TVIndiGo Tamil NewsJack MaHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusManmohan SinghHarmanpreet KaurMate 20 ProDuke 125Suresh RainaGalaxy A9Rajasthan Election Mizoram Election

................................ Advertisement ................................