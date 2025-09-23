Ladakh's 91-km Hanle-Chumar Road Open For Public: Army

The 91-kilometre strategic road connecting Hanle to the border village of Chumar in Ladakh has been thrown open to the public, the Army said on Tuesday.

The route traverses extreme high altitudes ranging from 14,500 feet to 17,200 feet, including the high Salsa La Pass.

"A 91 km road connecting Hanle to the border village of Chumar, constructed by Project Himank of the Border Roads Organisation, has been opened for public in Ladakh," the Army said on its official X handle.

"The road, while providing strategic connectivity for the Armed Forces along the borders, will also facilitate local connectivity and tourism in the region by connecting attractions including Hanle Observatory, Kyun Tso Lake, Chilling Tso Lake, and onward to Tso Moriri," the Army said.

It said the road stands as a significant achievement in strategic infrastructure development, enhancing operational readiness, promoting tourism, and boosting socio-economic growth in Ladakh's remote areas.

