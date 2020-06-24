Army Chief Reviews Situation, Interacts With Jawans In Ladakh

General Naravane visited an Army hospital and interacted with soldiers.

Army Chief MM Naravane today held interaction with the jawans posted at forward locations in eastern Ladakh area where a violent face-off with Chinese Army resulted in 20 Indian casualties on June 15.

The Army Chief is on a two-day visit to review on-ground situation in Ladakh.

"General MM Naravane #COAS visited forward areas in Eastern #Ladakh and reviewed operational situation on the ground. #COAS commended the troops for their high morale and exhorted them to continue working with zeal and enthusiasm," the Army posted on its official twitter account.

On Tuesday, the Army Chief met soldiers who were injured in the clash on June 15 and are undergoing treatment.

On Monday, India and China held top-level military talks to discuss the Galwan face-off and other points of dispute in a meeting that ended after 11 hours.

The Lieutenant General-level meeting, which began at 11.30 AM on Monday, was held at Moldo on the Chinese side of Chushul in eastern Ladakh.

During Monday's top-level military talks, the generals resumed discussions on the disengagement process, which was stalled by the worst-ever border confrontation between the Indian and Chinese armies since 1967 last week.

On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty and 76 were injured in a deadly clash that broke out over the Chinese refusing to remove a tent as part of what was agreed on June 6.

Indian soldiers were assaulted with crude and barbaric weapons used by the Chinese troops, including nail-studded clubs, spiked rods and stones. Army sources said 45 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured in the brawl along Galwan River.