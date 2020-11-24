Lachit Borphukan Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah Pay Homage

Lachit Diwas: Assam celebrates the birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, a great warrior

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to Lachit Borphukan, a celebrated warrior of Assam, on his birth anniversary. On November 24, Assam celebrates Lachit Diwas in remembrance of Lachit Borphukan's valour and heroism. PM Modi took to Twitter and described Lachit Borphukan as an "outstanding leader and strategist". Amit Shah, in his tribute, wrote on the microblogging site, "I appeal to our youth to learn about this great General of Ahom Army."

"On the special occasion of Lachit Diwas, we bow to the courageous Lachit Borphukan. He was an outstanding leader and strategist, who played a pivotal role in protecting the unique culture of Assam. He also worked extensively towards empowering the poor and downtrodden," PM Modi said.

The 17th Century general of Assam's erstwhile Ahom kingdom was known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that defeated an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam. The battle of Saraighat was fought on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati.

Since 1999, the National Defence Academy (NDA) has been conferring its best cadet with the Lachit Borphukan gold medal every year.