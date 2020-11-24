Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi Takes Stock, Assures Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Help

Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi assured assistance to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry about the situation and preparations ahead of Cyclone Nivar's expected landfall tomorrow evening. PM Modi assured the states of all possible assistance from the Centre. The weather office has warned that Cyclone Nivar could intensify into a severe storm by tomorrow. The Prime Minister in a tweet said, "...I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas."

Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2020

Cyclone Nivar: Latest Situation

The cyclonic storm over southwest Bay of Bengal "remained practically stationary during past 03 hours" and is about 410 km east south-east of Puducherry": India Meteorological Department (IMD

Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross "Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during November 25 evening as SCS (severe cyclonic storm) with a wind speed of 100-110 km/hour": IMD

Kadalur, Kallakurchi, Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu to Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karaikal districts will be affected tomorrow and southeast Telangana on November 26. Nellore and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh will also receive heavy rain: IMD

♦ The Cyclonic Storm “NIVAR” over southwest Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during past 03 hours, and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of 24th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 10.0°N and longitude 83.0°E, about 410 km eastsoutheast of Puducherry pic.twitter.com/bWhpicceMe — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 24, 2020

Cyclone Nivar: NDRF's Deployment