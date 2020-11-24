Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi Takes Stock, Assures Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Help

Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi assured the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry of all possible assistance from the Centre. Here's a look at all the latest news about Cyclone Nivar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry about the situation and preparations ahead of Cyclone Nivar's expected landfall tomorrow evening. PM Modi assured the states of all possible assistance from the Centre. The weather office has warned that Cyclone Nivar could intensify into a severe storm by tomorrow. The Prime Minister in a tweet said, "...I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas."  

Cyclone Nivar: Latest Situation

  • The cyclonic storm over southwest Bay of Bengal "remained practically stationary during past 03 hours" and is about 410 km east south-east of Puducherry": India Meteorological Department (IMD
  • Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross "Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during November 25 evening as  SCS (severe cyclonic storm) with a wind speed of 100-110 km/hour": IMD
  • Kadalur, Kallakurchi, Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu to Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karaikal districts will be affected tomorrow and southeast Telangana on November 26. Nellore and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh will also receive heavy rain: IMD     

Cyclone Nivar: NDRF's Deployment

  • 30 teams of National Disaster Rescue Force have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
  • Nine teams are in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu
  • One NDRF team is at Arakkonam and another at Vijayawada
  • Senior NDRF officers visited the vulnerable areas in Chidambaram and Cuddalore districts Tuesday morning
