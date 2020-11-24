Cyclone Nivar In Tamil Nadu: Rainfall, Windspeed And Latest Situation

Chennai and other coastal areas of Tamil Nadu are bracing for Cyclone Nivar. The cyclone is very likely to cross the coast sometime tomorrow evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather in Chennai deteriorated since early morning. The city and other parts of Tamil Nadu are witnessing rain and strong winds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami about Cyclone Nivar and assured all assistance needed by the state government. "During November 24 and 25 extremely heavy rainfall is expected at North coastal districts and delta districts," the Ministry of Earth Sciences said today.
Cyclone Nivar: All You Need To Know
- "Deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm - NIVAR over south-west Bay of Bengal": IMD
- Wind speeds are likely to be 100-110 kilometre per hour with gusting up to 120 km/hour: IMD
- "Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in north coastal districts and delta districts" today and tomorrow: IMD
- Rainfall will continue till November 26: IMD
- Senior officials of the NDRF (National Disaster Rescue Force) team visited the vulnerable areas in Chidambaram and Cuddalore districts
- Six teams are in Cuddalore, two in Puducherry and one in Karaikal. The teams were briefed by the Collector of Cuddalore: NDRF
- Two teams are on standby in Chennai and one in Madurai: NDRF
- The Regional Meteorological Centre has advised fishermen to avoid going to sea
- Officials asked people to stock up food items and avoid unnecessary travel
- Counseling for admission to MBBS/BDS courses (2020-21) scheduled for November 24 has been postponed to November 30 in the wake of Cyclone Nivar: Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu