Cyclone Nivar In Tamil Nadu: Rainfall, Windspeed And Latest Situation

Cyclone Nivar: NDRF officials visiting vulnerable areas in Tamil Nadu

Chennai and other coastal areas of Tamil Nadu are bracing for Cyclone Nivar. The cyclone is very likely to cross the coast sometime tomorrow evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather in Chennai deteriorated since early morning. The city and other parts of Tamil Nadu are witnessing rain and strong winds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami about Cyclone Nivar and assured all assistance needed by the state government. "During November 24 and 25 extremely heavy rainfall is expected at North coastal districts and delta districts," the Ministry of Earth Sciences said today.

