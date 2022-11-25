Lachit Barphukan: 5 Points On The Legendary Ahom General

The most towering personality in Assam history, Lachit Barphukan, was born on November 24, 1622.

General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted the ever expanding ambitions of the Mughals under Aurangzeb.

In 1671, Lachit Barphukan inspired the Assamese soldiers in the Battle of Saraighat, which resulted in a crushing and humiliating defeat for the Mughals.

According to the NCERT, the Battle of Saraighat was fought on the Brahmaputra River between the Mughal Empire (led by Kachwaha king Raja Ram Singh I) and the Ahom kingdom (led by Lachit Barphukan) at Saraighat, now in Guwahati.