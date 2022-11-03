Labourer From Bihar, Another From Nepal Shot At By Terrorists In Kashmir

The two migrant labourers work at a private school in Anantnag's Bondialgam area, police said.

Migrant workers have become frequent targets of terrorist attackers in Kashmir. (File)

A labourer from Bihar and another from Nepal were injured today in a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Anantnag. The two migrant labourers work at a private school in Anantnag's Bondialgam area, police said. Both of them have been shifted to the hospital.

"Terrorist fired upon two outside labourers (01 from Bihar & second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to hospital," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Officials say condition of one of the injured labourer is critical.

Last month, two labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack in Shopian. Soon after the attack, police arrested alleged attacker Imran Bashir Ganai who according to police was a Lashkar-e-Taiba 'hybrid terrorist'. He was killed during an anti-terror operation a day after his arrest.

Migrant workers have become frequent targets of terrorist attackers in Kashmir in the last two years.

Targeted attacks on minority Hindus -- Kashmiri Pandits, predominantly -- have also increased ever since the Narendra Modi-led BJP government revoked the region's special constitutional status under Article 370, and divided it into two centrally-governed UTs, carving Ladakh out of the erstwhile province of Jammu and Kashmir. There was opposition to the move as many saw it as a ploy to effect demographic change in the Muslim-majority region.

