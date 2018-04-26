"Stop Nautanki": Yogi Adityanath On Protests Over Death Of 13 Children Kushinagar accident: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met families of the victims at the BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur after protests at accident site.

Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on a visit to the unmanned crossing where



The yellow school van of Divine Public School carrying nearly 25 students was



Kushinagar is just 50 km from Gorakhpur, the home turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that had sent the saffron-robed monk to parliament for five straight terms. He had to quit the Lok Sabha seat after he took over as Chief Minister. But he failed to deliver the seat to his party in the by-elections earlier this year.



The Chief Minister had taken a chopper to reach Kushinagar over 300 km east from state capital Lucknow within hours of the tragedy.



A large crowd of people, angry at the loss of young lives, had already gathered there, questioning the failure of the railway authorities and state government to take steps that would have saved lives.



The vehicle mostly had children below 10.



"Stop raising these slogans... I am still telling you... Note, what I am saying," Yogi Adityanath said, seen to be ordering the protesters to back down. But the people were in no mood to listen. It didn't help when the Chief Minister, speaking over a portable public address system, described the protests as "drama". He added that this was an unfortunate incident and it was time to empathise with the grieving families.



Yogi Adityanath later tweeted pictures of his visit to Gorakhpur's BRD medical college, one of the largest in the state's eastern belt. In his post, the Chief Minister had said he had seen the injured and spoken to the families of the injured children.



The chief minister had earlier said that the school van driver was to be blamed for the deaths. "I am told that the school van driver was wearing earphones while driving... this is a case of pure negligence," he said earlier in the day.



Officials have claimed that a "Gate Mitra (friend)" - a person who alerts commuters about approaching trains at unmanned crossings - tried to stop the van when the train on its way to Gorakhpur from Siwan in Bihar. But it was too late.



