Murder-Accused Beaten To Death In Presence Of Cops In UP

The mob attack in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar has been caught on camera.

A man who allegedly shot dead a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death by villagers in the presence of policemen this morning. A mob is seen using sticks to beat the man in a video that has surfaced after the incident in Kushinagar in eastern UP.



Several policemen were seen trying to stop the attack but the blows did not stop even when the man stopped moving.



According to the police, the man was from Gorakhpur. He allegedly shot and killed a teacher earlier today using his father's gun.



More details are awaited.