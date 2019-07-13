'Son's Future Bleak': Uttarakhand BJP Lawmaker After Gun License Revoked

Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion said his son, who is a shooter, trained with the weapons (File Photo)

An Uttarakhand BJP lawmaker, captured on video showing off weapons on his hands and mouth while dancing, had his gun licenses revoked by district authorities today. Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion was also slapped with a notice by Haridwar's district magistrate Dipendra Chaudhary over the incident, which asked him for a response within 15 days. After the video went viral, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion said he had been playing with weapons since his childhood and said that there "was nothing wrong in dancing with guns."

Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion was seen in the video holding two pistols and a carbine gun on both his hands and mouth, while having a drink and dancing to the tune of a Bollywood song.

The licenses of three weapons belonging to him were suspended, reported news agency ANI. A senior Haridwar police official also ordered a check for violation of rules in issuing weapon licenses to Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion and his family.

"There are some cases against Champion. So we have decided to recommend the cancellation of the licences," said Senior Superintendent of Police Janmejay Khanduri.

"After getting reports from the Haridwar police, I have suspended three licences of (Kunwar Pranav Singh) Champion," District Magistrate Dipendra Kumar Chaudhary was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

In reaction to the suspension, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion said his son, who is a shooter, trained with the weapons.

"With this decision, the sports future of my son looks bleak," he told his supporters, according to IANS.

The suspended BJP lawmaker on Thursday requested more security at his residence and said he received threats on social media after the video went viral.

The 53-year old lawmaker from Khanpur in Uttarakhand claimed he was the fittest lawmaker in the country and said the positive aspects of his personality had never been shown by the media.

"Show me a single four time MLA who has my level of fitness at the age of 53 and is as highly qualified as me. I am defying age. But the media never shows these positive aspects of my personality," Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion was among nine lawmakers who revolted against then chief minister Harish Rawat and switched from the Congress to the BJP.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

