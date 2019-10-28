Madhya Pradesh Man Who Predicted His Death In 2005, Dies 14 Years Later

88-year-old Kunjilal Malviya's prediction of his death on October 20, 2005, had turned into a media frenzy with several news channels reaching his village to cover the "event".

All India | | Updated: October 28, 2019 16:30 IST
Kunjlal Malviya died on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, PTI reported.


Betul, Madhya Pradesh: 

Self-styled fortuneteller Kunjilal Malviya, who had predicted his own death in 2005 and later sought a share in profit earned by Aamir Khan's "Peepli Live" claiming that a character in the 2010 film was similar to his life story, died here on Saturday, 14 years later.

Malviya died on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and was cremated early Saturday morning in Sehra, his nephew Premnarayan said on Sunday.

The 88-year-old's prediction of his death on October 20, 2005, had turned into a media frenzy with several news channels reaching Sehra village, about 25 kilometres from Betul, to cover the "event".

In 2010, Malviya reportedly demanded a share of the earnings of "Peepli Live", produced by Aamir Khan, claiming it was based on this incident.

He used to predict the future using dice.



