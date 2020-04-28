3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter (Representational)

Three unidentified terrorists have been killed and arms and ammunition have been recovered after an encounter between security forces and terrorists on Monday.

Earlier, an encounter had started between terrorists and security forces at Lowermunda area of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

"Lowermunda Encounter Update: 03 unidentified #terrorists killed. Arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted on Monday.

"Encounter has started at Lowermunda area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the police tweeted earlier.

Further details are awaited.