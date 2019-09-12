India's Reply As Pak Denies Second Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav

Islamabad said that there would be no second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Hours after Pakistan said that it would not give second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Naval officer who was sentenced to death in Pakistan, India said it will keep trying that the judgement of International Court of Justice (ICJ), which was in India's favour, is fully implemented.

"The judgement of International Court of Justice was in our favour. We will keep trying that the judgement is fully implemented. We would like to remain in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels," said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

"These things are being discussed through diplomatic channels and that is where I would like to leave it at this point of time," he added.

Earlier today, Islamabad said that there would be no second consular access to Mr Jadhav.



"There would be no second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav," said Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On September 2, India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia met Mr Jadhav in the presence of Pakistani officials. It was a recorded meeting.

A formal report on the two-hour meeting is yet to come out, bur Mr Ahluwalia said it was "clear that Shri Jadhav appeared to be under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan's untenable claims".

Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in 2017 and was accused of espionage and terrorism. Pakistan said he was arrested from the restive Balochistan province, where he was working as a spy for the external intel agency.

A month after the sentencing, India took Pakistan to the International Court, calling the trial farcical. In July, in a verdict in India's favour, the UN court said the death sentence should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviewed and reconsidered the conviction.

Earlier, Islamabad had repeatedly refused India's request for consular access, claiming spies are not allowed such privileges under an agreement made with India in 2008.

India has maintained that Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped from Iranian port of Chabahar, where he was running a business.

