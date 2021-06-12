Our Diplomatic Win: Kulbhushan Jadhav's Friend As Pak Grants Right To Appeal

Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017 (File)

Welcoming Pakistan's decision to allow Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal against his conviction in the country's High Courts, his friend said Islamabad's recent move is a diplomatic win for India and Indians. On Thursday, Pakistan's National Assembly approved a bill allowing Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal his conviction in the high courts of the country.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Arvind Singh, a friend of Kulbhushan Jadhav, deemed the passage of the bill as "good news" and expressed hope to see his friend, who was arrested by Pakistan in 2018, soon.

"This is very good news. It is our diplomatic win. Under international pressure, following the International Court of Justice's verdict, Pakistan passed a bill in the national assembly that allows Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal in High Courts. It is a win for India and countrymen," he said.

"We are hoping that things will fasten up after this and we will see him among us soon. The government is making all efforts to bring him back through diplomatic channels and international pressure," he added.

The bill seeks to provide a further right of review and reconsideration in giving effect to the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to the bill, the High Court has the power to review and reconsider where the ICJ in relation to a foreign national passes an order in respect of rights under the Vienna Convention of Consular Relations or a foreign national is aggrieved in respect of the rights available under the same.

Earlier this year, a larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had resumed hearing of the case related to Mr Jadhav and four other Indian prisoners who were under detention even after completion of their respective sentences.

In January, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) slammed Pakistan for not acting upon the ICJ's 2019 judgment that had upheld India's claim of the Pakistani regime committing the grievous violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts regarding Mr Jadhav. India has also lashed out at Pakistan for failing to provide consular access to Mr Jadhav.

Kulbushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017. Pakistan claims that Mr Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage. India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar.

