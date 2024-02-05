Kuki-Zo Tribal Leaders To Meet Amit Shah To Discuss Situation In Manipur

Amit Shah had visited the state for four days in his efforts to ensure peace.

A delegation of Kuki-Zo tribal organisations from Manipur is expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Delhi later this week to discuss the current situation in the northeastern state.

The tribal leaders' delegation to meet the Home Minister and MHA officials comprises leaders of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), Committee on Tribal Unity, Kuki Inpi Manipur, Zomi Council, Hill Tribal Council and all tribe councils.

Senior ITLF leader and spokesman Ginza Vualzong said that the tribal leaders' delegation would reach Delhi late on Monday night. They are expected to meet the MHA officials on Tuesday or Wednesday.

ITLF sources said they would discuss the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur and the distress of people affected by the ethnic unrest since May 2023.

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on February 3. Both discussed "matters of paramount importance" concerning Manipur, Mr Singh said in a post on X.

The Manipur Chief Minister said the Centre is set to take "some important decisions" in the interests of the people of the state.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, between Kuki-Zo tribes and the Meiteis over the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribes status. Since then, over 200 people have been killed in the continuing violence.

A series of confidence-building measures were taken which included the Constitution of a judicial inquiry committee, financial aid to victims, and sending additional troops.

Mr Shah had visited the state for four days in his efforts to ensure peace. However, intermittent violence continued.

On November 29, a peace pact was signed by the government with a valley-based insurgent group the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), under which the insurgent faction agreed to renounce violence.

With inputs from PTI